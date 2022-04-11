Former teen stars support JoJo Siwa after she says she wasn’t invited to Kids' Choice Awards

Celebrities are showering JoJo Siwa with love after the 18-year-old star said she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The actor, singer and dancer filmed a short Instagram video Saturday after some of her followers noticed she was missing from the awards show. Siwa was nominated for the favorite social music star award, but ended up losing to Dixie D'Amelio.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," she said.

"I'm not sure why but I just didn't get an invite," she added.

In the caption of her post, the multitalented teen explained that she didn’t want anyone to think it was her choice not to go to the ceremony.

Siwa's fans and several celebrities expressed their support for the performer in the comments section.

“F--- the kids choice awards 😂 you are too good for them,” "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Brian Austin Green wrote.

“HOW. RUDE. I (and SO many others) think You’re amazing, your new look is fabulous and you are glowing happiness from the inside out,” “Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin said. “Keep rocking that!!”

Influencer Olivia Jade also chimed in, writing, “Their loss sweetness," and actor Kerry Washington sent Siwa three heart emoji.

JoJo Siwa performing at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards. Getty Images

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, in a reference to her reality series that fans will understand, commented, "@nickelodeon I’m gonna write a note."

The day after the awards show aired, Siwa posted a series of photos of herself rocking rainbow-colored booties.

She also added the uplifting caption, "Today is a GOOD day (especially compared to yesterday 🤨)."

Last September, Siwa criticized Nickelodeon in a series of tweets about her tour, E! News reported at the time. In the tweets, which have since been deleted, Siwa said Nickelodeon wouldn't allow her to perform certain songs on 2022 dates for her "JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour."

“My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote.

Siwa reportedly later suggested that Nickelodeon sees her as a brand rather than as a performer.

“There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not,” she wrote.

The E! News report stated that it had reached out to Nickelodeon for comment and had not heard back at the time of publication.