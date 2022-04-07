JoJo Siwa ditched the ponytail with a new haircut

JoJo Siwa has ditched her signature ponytail for a much edgier hairstyle.

On Wednesday, the actor, singer and dancer teased her hair transformation on Instagram.

She uploaded a short clip of someone off-camera snipping off a large chunk of her blond locks.

“Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy,” she wrote in the caption.

Then, Siwa revealed to fans her cropped, curly do on Instagram on Thursday. She uploaded a picture showing off the front of the pixie haircut.

Siwa simply captioned the photo, “HAPPPPPY.”

She used the same caption for a video she uploaded to TikTok of her flipping and shaking her hair. A snippet of Ariana Grande singing the line, “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it” from her hit song “7 Rings” played in the background.

The 18-year-old also shared more glimpses of her new look on her Instagram stories.

itsjojosiwa / Instagram

“So I just got my haircut yesterday, and yesterday I went for, like, the down and curly moment. But today, I went for, like, an up and back moment. ... I think I might be into the up and back,” she said in one video as she tousled her hair.

Siwa continued, “I mean, it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair. It’s crazy. But, I’m obsessed!”

For years, Siwa has donned a classic, blond updo and has rarely experimented with different styles. She temporarily switched up her look for the Halloween episode of “Dancing With the Stars” last year. She colored her hair brown to match dance partner Jenna Johnson.

Johnson and Siwa made history as the first same-sex pairing to compete on the ABC show. Siwa finished in second place behind NBA champion Iman Shumpert.

Fans will see more of Siwa’s latest hairstyle when she appears as a judge on the upcoming season of “So You Think You Can Dance” on May 18.

The long-running Fox series announced on Twitter on Monday that Siwa would join the judging panel beside “SYTYCD” alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss and “Glee” star Matthew Morrison for the show’s 17th season.

Siwa expressed her excitement about the news on her Instagram.

“FINALLY!….” she began in the caption. “‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge! It’s such an honor to be a part of this show's comeback!!!”

She added that the show would premiere a day before her 19th birthday, making it the “best bday present ever!”