First husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, arrested at her home

Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested at her home on Thursday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TODAY that Alexander was arrested at the pop star's Thousand Oaks home on a 2016 felony warrant out of Napa County.

Police said Alexander was tasered and arrested, though it was unclear as of Thursday afternoon if charges for this incident would be pressed.

TMZ reported that Alexander had gone live on his Instagram page, saying he was trying to crash Spears' wedding. TODAY has not independently seen the video, which is no longer visible on his page.

In a statement to TODAY, Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said he was "livid" about the intrusion on Thursday.

"I look forward to working closely with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, whom I thank for their good and fast work in handcuffing and arresting Alexander," he said. "Britney is safe."

He declined to comment on any details of the reported wedding.

A lawyer for Alexander did not immediately respond to NBC's request for comment.

Spears and Sam Asghari have been engaged since September 2021. They first announced their relationship in January 2017.

Alexander and Spears were married on Jan. 3, 2004 and famously split 55 hours later.