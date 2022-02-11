'Euphoria' stars appear to confirm real-life romance in cute, new pic

During the last few episodes of "Euphoria," audiences have watched in shock as Jules (Hunter Schafer), newly reunited with her girlfriend, Rue (Zendaya), flirted with and eventually kissed season two newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike).

And it turns out, the chemistry between Schafer and Fike transcends the screen.

After pictures of the pair holding hands fostered much speculation from fans about a potential real-life relationship between them, Fike's latest social media posts appear to make things Instagram official.

In the picture, posted to Fike's Instagram story Thursday, Schafer and Fike sit at a restaurant table and share a kiss over a slice of chocolate cake.

Schafer and Fike share a kiss over dinner. @dominicfike / Instagram

"Happy birthday happy birthday," he wrote over the image, even though both Schafer and Fike have December birthdays.

Fike can also be seen in the background of a video in Schafer’s Instagram story, laughing as his co-star plays with a part of her dish.

Hunter Schafer stars in "Euphoria" as Jules. After a tumultuous relationship with Zendaya's Rue in season one, the pair finally seemed to iron out their relationship. That is until Elliot, played by Dominic Fike, entered the picture. HBO Max

Fike, a singer and songwriter known for the song "3 Nights," joined the "Euphoria" cast in season two as Elliot, a fellow drug user whom Rue meets at a New Year’s party and quickly strikes up a friendship with in the premiere episode. After Rue introduced Elliot to Jules, the group started hanging out as a trio.

Then in episode three, Elliot confessed to harboring an attraction to both Rue and Jules.

"You're fascinating, right? 'Cause you're creative and you're smart ... but you're cute," Elliot tells Jules, shortly after revealing he also has a crush on Rue.

Dominic Fike joined the "Euphoria" cast as Elliot, who has created a love triangle with the newly reunited couple, Rue and Jules. HBO Max

After episode five, which featured an intense confrontation between Rue and Jules during a painful intervention, the fate of this on-screen love triangle remains unclear. But these latest Instagram posts seem to confirm that the off-screen relationship between Schafer and Fike is doing just fine.

The show's season two finale airs Feb. 27, but "Euphoria" will be back for season three. After smashing records with more than 14 million viewers for the season two premiere, HBO renewed the series for a third season.