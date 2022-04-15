It’s “Will & Grace” forever!

It looks like Eric McCormack has been making the rounds seeing his former co-stars from the hit NBC comedy in plays.

Late Thursday, Sean Hayes posted a photo of the two of them together after Hayes performed in a show in Chicago.

“This incredible man surprised me tonight by coming to my play, ‘Good Night, Oscar’ here in Chicago,” he captioned the post. “I love you, Eric.”

"A truly magnificent performance. Chicago, SEE this show!!! Love you, pal," McCormack commented.

"The BEST!!!!" their "Will & Grace" co-star Debra Messing commented.

Hayes is starring in “Good Night, Oscar,” a play in which he plays late actor, humorist and pianist Oscar Levant, during a live appearance on Jack Paar’s “Tonight Show.”

On Thursday, Debra Messing posted a carousel of pictures of her and McCormack after he watched her in her Broadway show, “Birthday Candles,” in which she plays a woman who re-creates the same birthday cake every year.

“LOOK WHO SURPRISED ME AT MY SHOW TODAY?!?!” she wrote. “My dear dear friend @eric_mccormack flew into town for 28 hours and came to support me. What a JOY! What a SHOCK! What a DELIGHT! I love you E! PS Put in your calendars April 18th. It’s Eric’s bday!”

"And you were fantastic, Deb. Loved the show! And love you back!" McCormack wrote in the comments.

McCormack, Messing and Hayes, of course, co-starred “on Will & Grace” for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006 and reprised their roles when the series was rebooted in 2017. It would run for three more seasons before signing off in 2020.

The comedy won 18 Emmy Awards, including one apiece for Messing, McCormack and Hayes for their work.