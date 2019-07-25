"Will & Grace" will be wrapping up after its 11th season — and no one's more emotional than the show's stars.

After NBC announced Thursday that the groundbreaking comedy will say goodbye to viewers after the upcoming 2020 season, the show's cast members — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — took to Instagram to explain the decision to fans.

Messing (Grace) shared two photos of the show's actors and writers — one with sad faces and the other with smiles, writing, "ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time."

The show's revival, said Messing, lasted longer than anyone anticipated.

"We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle."

Messing also promised the final season will be "the best ever" and that it will "wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right."

The beloved sitcom, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 before returning in a 2017 reboot, has earned an astounding 91 Emmy Award nominations, with 18 Emmy wins and seven SAG Awards, among dozens of other honors, including 7 GLAAD Awards for its depiction of LGBT characters.

McCormack (Will) shared Thursday's news using the same pair of photos.

"Well, we’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude ... and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace (well, season 11) will be our grand finale ... and it’s gonna be fantastic!" he wrote.

Hayes (Jack) posted a screenshot of the four stars from the show's opening credits.

"To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you," he wrote. "What a blast it’s been reliving these characters for these three seasons. Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful.

"We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment!" he joked.

Mullally (Karen) announced the news to her followers in a selfie video.

"Our little sketch is coming to an end ... again! a huge thanks to all the FANS and to everyone at 'Will & Grace' for making these revival seasons a reality," she wrote in the caption.

In an NBC press release, the show's executive producers — Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows — explained that the show's actors and writers wanted to go out with a bang.

“We think of the 'Will & Grace’ reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many," they joked.

A premiere date for the 11th and final season of "Will & Grace" will be announced at a later date.