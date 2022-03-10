Elizabeth Hurley honors ‘brave, beautiful’ daughters of late ex-fiancé Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to the two daughters of her late ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, on International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a trio of photos featuring a combination of her, the girls and Warne. In the first picture, she smiles next to Summer Warne, while the second shot features her and Shane Warne flanking his other daughter, Brooke Warne. In the third picture, Hurley and Brooke pose with a smile.

“I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne,” Hurley captioned the photos. “I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart.”

Warne, an Australian cricket legend, died earlier this month at the age of 52. He and ex-wife Simone Callahan shared Brooke and Summer, as well as a son, Jackson.

Hurley is the mother of son Damian, 19, whom she had with the late Steve Bing. Following Warne’s death, she mourned him with a series of photos on Instagram.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” she captioned the pictures. “RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

Hurley's son also grieved Warne's death.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos featuring him, Warne and Hurley. “My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

Hurley and Warne got engaged in 2011, but broke up in 2013. Even though they went their separate ways, they remained on good terms.

“We’re still friends,” Warne said in 2019 on the British talk show “This Morning.” “It was one of those things that unfortunately got a little bit too hard. We had a great time together and I’ll always care about her, and her son Damian, and she always cares about my kids and asks about them. We’re great friends, the kids get along great, so it was a great time.”

