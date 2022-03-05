Elizabeth Hurley and son, Damian, share heartbreaking tributes to Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, are mourning the death of cricket star and her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne.

On Saturday, March 5, Hurley shared a touching post on Instagram memorializing Warne through a slideshow of images. The series of photos captured moments of their prior relationship over the years, including intimate shots of the couple in their more casual moments together.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the 56-year-old wrote in the caption. “RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

Hurley’s 19-year-old son Damian — who she shared with the late Steve Bing — followed in his mother’s footsteps by sharing a heartbreaking post on Instagram about Warne's death. He posted a carousel of images of their time together when he was a child, showing off Warne’s silly and family-oriented side.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

In 2019, Warne appeared on the talkshow "This Morning" to discuss his book, "No Spin." During the interview, he opened up about how he and Hurley remained good friends despite their split years earlier.

“We’re still friends. It was one of those things that unfortunately got a little bit too hard,” he explained. “We had a great time together and I’ll always care about her, and her son Damian, and she always cares about my kids and asks about them. We’re great friends, the kids get along great, so it was a great time.”

Elizabeth Hurley, Damian Hurley, and Shane Warne Instagram / Instagram

Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4 at age 52 after he was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack,” his management company MPC said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne was a legendary Australian cricket player, debuting for Australia in test cricket in 1992. He was also part of the Australian cricket team that won the World Cup in 1999, one of the many moments in his storied career before his last test in 2007. After retiring from cricket, Warne became a commentator on Sky Sports, ESPN, Channel 9, Fox Sports and Star TV in India.

Hurley and Warne got engaged in 2011, but ultimately split in 2013. Both were married prior to their relationship.

Warne was married to Simone Callahan from 1995 to 2005 with whom he shared three children, while Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

In 2020, Damian Hurley thanked fans for their love and support following the passing of his father, Steve Bing.

“I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days,” the then 18-year-old aspiring actor and model wrote at the time. “Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time.”

Bing, a film financier and philanthropist, died on June 22, 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. He was 55 years old.