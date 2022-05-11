Chrishell Stause posts honest video addressing her sexuality

Chrishell Stause opened up about her relationship with Australian musician G Flip in a candid Instagram video.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 40, said she wanted to educate and reach out to any fans who might be “confused” or “worried” after she revealed her romance with G Flip, 27, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“Some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person,” Stause said. “It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.

“Everyone is different, but for (G Flip), they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, female,” she added. “And so that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

The realtor and reality star confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the season five reunion episode of “Selling Sunset” on May 6. The pair met when Stause appeared in the musician’s music video for their upcoming single, “Get Me Outta Here.”

Stause and G Flip recently went public with their relationship. chrishell.stause/ Instagram

The “Selling Sunset” reunion also included some emotional moments between Stause and her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheimer. The couple's breakup, which was covered in Season Five, was due to different goals in life: Stause wanted to have a child, while Oppenheimer did not feel ready to start a family.

In her recent Instagram video, Stause reflected on her feelings about Oppenheimer, and how her current relationship has expanded her ideas of what is possible in the future.

“As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned the same things, it didn’t, and that’s okay,” she said. “That doesn’t diminish how much love, you know, we have for each other, Jason and I, and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”

“And in this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish … the deep connection that we have made, and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like,” she added.

Stause finished the video on a joyful note.

“Right now I’m enjoying life. I’m really happy,” she said. “You don’t have to be worried about me, guys. I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. And I think that’s a beautiful thing. If you don’t, I understand that too, but I’m happy, and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”

Her message struck a chord with many fans, including Jason Oppenheimer, who wrote in the comments, “Such a beautiful video.”

Her “Selling Sunset” co-star, Emma Hernan, also supported her friend, commenting, “Love you to the (moon) and back times (infinity). #mygirl.”

And fellow realtor Maya Vander, whose confused reaction to Stause’s relationship news during the reunion special went viral, supported Stause in the comments with two applause emoji.

G Flip also thanked their partner in the comments.

“Well said beautiful,” they wrote, alongside several emoji.

