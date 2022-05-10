Chrishell Stause appears to have given G Flip a tattoo following their relationship news

Chrishell Stause gave G Flip a permanent sign of her affection.

In a recent photo posted on Instagram, Stause appears to have drawn a tattoo on the leg of her partner, G Flip, who she recently went public with during the season five reunion episode of "Selling Sunset."

G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, shared a photo of Stause appearing to be tattooing the words “Get me outta here” on their leg.

They showed off their new tattoo on Instagram. gflip/ Instagram

They also shared a closeup of their new ink.

“Get Me Outta Here” is the name of G Flip’s upcoming single, which has a special meaning for the couple — they met after Stause appeared in the music video for the song, which drops May 13.

Stause confirmed her romance with G Flip during the recent "Selling Sunset" reunion episode that aired on Friday.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” she continued, saying they are an “extremely talented musician.”

Stause was previously in a relationship with “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheimer. Season five covered their emotional split due to their different desires when it came to having children.

“Selling Sunset” star Emma Hernan commented on G Flip’s photos of their at-home tattoo.

“YAS!!!!!!!! This is hectic AF and I’m here for it!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Even before Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the recent reunion episode, speculation about their romance had been growing online.

A few days before the reunion, G Flip shared an Instagram post about their experience of being nonbinary.

“If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie,” they wrote.

Stause supported them in the comments, writing, “The most perfect blend ♥️.”