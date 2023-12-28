IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our coupon finder has deals at Amazon, Ilia and more: How to add it to your Google Chrome

Pierce Brosnan faces court date after allegedly entering off-limits area at Yellowstone National Park

The James Bond actor was charged with a petty offense for allegedly walking in thermal areas of the iconic national park.
By Scott Stump and Diana Dasrath

Pierce Brosnan is due in court next year after allegedly entering an off-limits area of Yellowstone National Park, court documents show.

The "Black Adam" star has been summoned to appear on Jan. 23 at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Wyoming for allegedly walking in thermal areas in the national park on Nov. 1, according to a court filing obtained by NBC News.

He's been charged with a petty offense for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails," and for "violating closures and use limits."

Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan has been summoned to appear in court next month for allegedly walking in an off-limits area of Yellowstone National Park.Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

TODAY.com reached out to Brosnan's representatives for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

Burns from thermal areas in Yellowstone National Park can cause serious injury and death. Foot travel in those areas must be confined to boardwalks or trails marked by official signs, according to the park’s website.

"Don’t approach or shortcut through geyser basins after dark when there is greater danger of stepping into a hot spring," the park website states.

Brosnan has been in the area filming the Western movie "Unholy Trinity," which co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, at Yellowstone Film Ranch, according to Deadline.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a trending reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY (which you should subscribe to here!) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and a daily delight right to your inbox. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing features and news for pop culture, parents, politics, health, style, food and pretty much everything else. 

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 