Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visit injured kids at hospital following Chiefs parade shooting

The parents of two girls shot during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade are thanking Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring of care and support.

In a Feb. 16 press release obtained by NBC News, the Reyes family issued an update regarding the status of their daughters, ages 8 and 10. The two girls sustained leg injuries during the Feb. 14 shooting at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, that left one woman dead and 22 injured.

In addition to a statement, the Reyes family shared pictures of the two girls being visited by the football quarterback and his wife.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes visit one of the shooting victims of the Super Bowl parade shooting. Courtesy Reyes Family

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads in part. “Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally.”

Representatives for the Reyes family did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for the names of the victims' parents or the nature of Mahomes and Brittany's visit.

The statement went on to note that the two sisters will be in casts for several months after undergoing surgery to treat their gunshot wounds but are making good progress in their recovery.

“We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years. They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility,” the statement continued. “While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Mahomes and Brittany visiting with one of the Reyes sisters hurt in the Super Bowl parade shooting. Courtesy Reyes Family

The family included in their statement a link to a GoFundMe campaign requesting help covering medical expenses for the two girls. The statement concluded with the family expressing their appreciation to the hospital staff currently treating their daughters, as well as a thank you to Mahomes and Brittnay.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the statement said.

On the day of the shooting, Mahomes reacted to news of the shooting with a post shared on his X page.

“Praying for Kansas City,” he wrote.

On Friday, he shared another post announcing that the Chiefs had created an emergency response fund following the shooting.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them," he wrote in the announcement. "The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders."

His wife shared his announcement post to her Instagram story. The day before, Brittany Mahomes had added her thoughts to the discourse around the parade shooting.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote in her post. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

“Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” she continued. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was (supposed) to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing.”

As of Feb. 16, two juveniles have been charged in the shooting, officials said. Authorities have said they believe a dispute led to the gunfire and said there was no evidence of violent extremism or terrorism.