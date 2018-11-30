Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

"Real Housewives" fans, get ready to celebrate: Andy Cohen is giving us the perfect yuletide gift!

The Bravo host will unite several original "Real Housewives" stars during a special holiday edition of "Watch What Happens Live" airing on Dec. 20, Bravo has confirmed to TODAY.

Holiday dish! Find out who's been naughty or nice when six original "Real Housewives" stars share the stage Dec. 20 on Bravo's "O Come OG Faithful" episode of "Watch What Happens Live." bravoandy/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Teresa Giudice and Kyle Richards will bring their special brand of holiday cheer — and likely plenty of piping hot tea — to the episode, festively titled "O Come OG Faithful."

"I'm getting you the Housewives Crossover of my dreams for the holidays this year AND I CAN'T WAIT!” Cohen told People in a statement. “I'm stunned, excited, and a little nervous about what might happen when I gather 6 OG’s together on live TV!"

And OGs they are!

Gunvalson has been a staple of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" since the show debuted in 2006. Same goes for Singer, who hasn't missed a season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" since its 2008 premiere, and Giudice, who's appeared on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"since 2009, and Richards, who's appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since 2010.

Busy Frankel and Leakes took a little time off from appearing on their shows, "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," respectively, but both have since returned to the "Real Housewives" fold and are, naturally, ready to dish!

"O Come OG Faithful" airs Dec. 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo — and we can't wait!