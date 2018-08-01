Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ever fantasize about living like a Real Housewife? Now’s your chance!

Ramona Singer of “The Real Housewives of New York City” just listed her fabulous Upper East Side apartment for $4.995 million.

The luxurious home, which has been featured on the Bravo series, feels clean and bright thanks to the crisp white walls and windows galore.

The bright and open living area Douglas Elliman

In the open living and dining area, high-beamed ceilings make the space feel even bigger, and the corner exposure of the floor-to-ceiling windows provides gorgeous views of the city’s skyline.

Check out that view! Douglas Elliman

Also in the open living space is the chef’s kitchen, which features white marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. There’s an island with seating so your friends can sip on Pinot Grigio while you cook (or vice versa), in honor of the former owner.

This kitchen is begging for a glass of Pinot Grigio. Douglas Elliman

The master bedroom is a beautiful retreat away from all the drama of the day. Besides the gorgeous views to, it boasts a walk-in closet and spa-like marble bathroom complete with a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and double vanity.

The master bedroom looks out onto the city skyline. Douglas Elliman

Master bathroom Douglas Elliman

There are also three other bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a powder room for guests, a washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. And when you’re hosting a party (or just want to dance around the house by yourself), you’ll love the integrated audio system built into the place.

The apartment is located in the doorman building The Richmond, which has a landscaped roof terrace with barbecue grills for entertaining.

The building's shared rooftop Douglas Elliman

With a place this beautiful, why is Singer letting go of it? She told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that it’s because her daughter Avery, 23, is moving out. "I'm an empty nester, and I think it just makes sense to move to a smaller place,” she said. “I'm traveling so much more, and I still have the place in the Hamptons. So I just think it makes good, emotional sense for me."