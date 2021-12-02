What can we expect from season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building'?

The cast of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building" just returned to set on Wednesday, but we already have an idea of what we can expect from Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s characters in the comedy’s second season.

Halfway through season one, the streaming service renewed “Only Murders in the Building” for a second season, which was good news considering the finale builds to a surprising moment that sets up a new murder mystery.

In case you forgot, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the Hulu comedy and what fans can expect in the upcoming sophomore season.

How did season 1 end?

The first season of “Only Murders in the Building, which wrapped up in October, focused on Mabel, Oliver and Charles (portrayed by Gomez, Short and Martin, respectively) trying to figure out who killed a resident in their Arconia apartment building named Tim Kono, played by Julian Cihi.

Along the way, the trio created a podcast, unearthed secrets about a jewelry dealing scheme, proved a convicted man was innocent and even bumped into musician Sting, who also happens to live in their luxurious apartment.

The season finale ended with the group realizing a bassoon cleaner was their biggest clue. Charles’ girlfriend Jan (“The Office”’s Amy Ryan), secretly had an affair with Tim and killed him when their relationship fizzled.

Before the group could rest after solving one murder, they suddenly became suspects in a new crime when building manager Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was stabbed to death with her knitting needles. Bunny died in Mabel’s arms and the last scene showed the trio being arrested.

Who is returning for season 2?

Main cast members Gomez, Short and Martin are of course reprising their roles as the three true-crime fanatics.

Filming for season two kicked off on Wednesday and Martin celebrated by tweeting a group photo with Gomez and Short.

“Our first day of shooting of ‘Only Murders in the Building!’ We’re all happy to be back,” he wrote.

Gomez shared a funny on-set interaction to commemorate their reunion.

She uploaded a video to TikTok featuring a conversation between Martin and Short about art collecting.

“Oh, that’s really, really interesting,” Martin said to Short in the clip. “I started very, very young. And I used my eye to look at art.”

The “Rare” singer playfully rolled her eyes and stared off into the distance as the two continued to discuss art.

In the caption, she wrote, “Day one -back with these dads.”

Season one included many celebrity cameos from actors like Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon, but it looks like one famous face is going to have a major part next season.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that “Carnival Row” star Cara Delevingne is joining season two in a series regular role. Her character will be named Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

Series executive producer and co-creator John Hoffman spoke to Deadline after the season finale aired and teased some more characters who could return.

Regarding Aaron Dominguez’s character Oliver and his budding relationship with Mabel in the first season, Hoffman said, “It’s going to be interesting to see where it goes.”

“It’s born out of tragedy or around a time of great tragedy for both of them,” he explained. “There are certain dreams they both have that they recognize who they are together, but I think they have work to do to understand exactly who they are and if they’re meant to be together.”

Hoffman also addressed if fans would see more of Jane Lynch who played Charles’ former stunt double Sazz Pataki on the fictional hit show “Brazzos.”

He said that the writers' room had “the best time” working with Lynch and that they want to see her on the show in the future.

“I can’t imagine a world where Sazz isn’t part of our group going forward,” he shared.

Hoffman later hinted there could be “movement around Sting,” who was one of the trio’s initial murder suspects.

Despite her shocking death, viewers can still expect Bunny to make an appearance.

During an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hoffman revealed that Houdyshell will play a role similar to Cihi’s Tim Kono.

The writer told Houdyshell that being a victim “doesn’t mean you are not going to be in the show.”

What is going to happen in season 2?

Hoffman was pretty tight-lipped about specific plot details, but he did tell Entertainment Weekly that “Only Murders in the Building” is going in a “bigger direction” for its second season.

He teased, “We have lots of questions as to why was Bunny in Mabel’s apartment at the end of season 1...and was anyone else in there with her?”

The sophomore season is likely to address the “loose ends” Mabel mentioned in the finale. However, the co-creator did confirm that each chapter will only focus on one key murder.

Hoffman also hinted at the show uncovering the history behind the Arconia.

“It’s got some secrets for sure and that’s another area we’re interested in exploring,” he said. “Also, what does it mean for the real-world purposes of what’s happening with our built-in real estate terms as far as the value and who wants to live here and who doesn’t anymore? It all gets very complicated at the Arconia.”

When will season 2 come out on Hulu?

While the "Only Murders in the Building" season two release date hasn't been announced, the show began filming in December 2021, so it's likely the new episodes will arrive sometime in 2022.