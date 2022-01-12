SAG Awards 2022: See all the surprises, snubs in full nominations list

A wild, unpredictable awards season produced a list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees on Wednesday that overflowed with snubs, surprises and underdog choices.

Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," a rococo look at wealth, murder and haute couture, and Jane Campion's "Power of the Dog," a revisionist Western about toxic masculinity, led all films with three nominations. However, "Power of the Dog," which has benefited from a big awards push from Netflix, failed to capture a best ensemble nomination. Nominees for that prize, considered to be the most prestigious handed out by the guild, included "House of Gucci," as well as "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," and "King Richard."

On the television front, "Succession," a boardroom drama about the family behind a media conglomerate, and "Ted Lasso," a feel-good soccer comedy, scored a leading five nominations. "Mare of Easttown," "The Morning Show," and water-cooler phenomenon "Squid Game" each landed four nominations apiece.

As expected, stars like Will Smith ("King Richard"), Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession") and Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show") will wake up to find that they made the cut. But several actors who had been widely expected to be nominated were shut out, replaced by performers who had been largely dismissed by the cottage industry of pundits and prognosticators that has sprung up as part of the expansion of the awards season industrial complex.

For the second year in a row, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took to its Instagram page to announce this year's nominees, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens doing the honors. And once again, that decision was marred by technical difficulties as the reading of the nominees was postponed briefly while Hudgens and Dawson ensured their audio was working.

After going virtual last year amid the pandemic, the SAG Awards are returning to an in-person event, though this year's ceremony will be held in the spacious Santa Monica Barker Hangar and follow COVID safety protocols. Since 1997, the show had been held at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. This year's SAG Awards will also honor Helen Mirren with the lifetime achievement award.

Several other awards shows, like the Grammys and Critics Choice Awards, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 omicron surge, but the SAGs are going ahead with a Feb. 27 show. It will simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the full nominations list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus")

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")

Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Sandra Oh ("The Chair")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso")

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game")

Elizabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe ("Belfast")

Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley")

Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")

Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")

Ruth Negga ("Passing")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")

Bradley Cooper ("Licorice Pizza")

Troy Kotsur ("CODA")

Jared Leto ("House of Gucci")

Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")

Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")

Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")

Jennifer Hudson ("Respect")

Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")

Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!")

Will Smith ("King Richard")

Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

"CODA" (Apple Original Films)

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"King Richard" (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game"