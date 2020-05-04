Stunned nurse thanks Taylor Swift for surprise gifts in honor of coronavirus work

Thanking the medical community for its efforts in treating patients with the coronavirus will never go out of style for Taylor Swift.

Whitney Hilton, a nurse from Ogden, Utah, who traveled to New York City to join the front lines, has tweeted her appreciation after the Grammy-winning star sent her a box of goodies to thank her for her efforts in recognition of Hilton turning 30.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” she wrote on Sunday while thanking Swift, her publicist, Tree Paine, and a Swift fan account.

Hilton is a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden who trekked to Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, one of the country’s hot spots for Covid-19.

On Monday, Hilton posted a video of her reacting to receiving the gifts from the "The Man" singer that culminated in her playfully collapsing on the floor.

THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

💜💗💙❤️💚💛🧡

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN 😂) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020

"THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!! (I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN)," she wrote, while using the hash tags #TaylorSwift and #BestDayEver.

Hilton documented her experience working in New York in a blog last month.

“This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD,” she wrote. “The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I’ve ever done AND equally the most rewarding.”

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

Swift, 30, herself is no stranger to trying to boost the morale of people affected by the coronavirus.

In March, she donated $3,000 apiece to random fans struggling to make ends meet. And before the quarantine went into effect, she donated $1 million to help Nashville residents after a tornado tore through the city.