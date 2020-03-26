Taylor Swift stuns struggling fans with gifts of $3,000 amid coronavirus crisis

The pandemic protocols adopted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak have left many with diminished paychecks and many others with no pay at all.

But while workers, small businesses and corporations around the country await potential relief from the $2 trillion stimulus bill that’s making its way through congress, a couple of Taylor Swift fans have already felt some relief — thanks to the pop star herself.

It seems Swift has had her eye on some of her fans’ social media accounts, and took notice when Samantha Jacobson shared her struggles.

“…because of COVID-19 my job, my only source of income, is closed for a minimum of 30 days,” Jacobson wrote in a post to Tumblr Wednesday. “I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn.”

At least that was the case until the 10-time Grammy Award winner reached out to her.

Jacobson, a longtime, loyal Swiftie who’s written of having had a number of interactions with her idol over the years, was shocked when Swift sent her a private message asking, “What’s the best way I can gift you $3,000?”

The fan posted that message and a notification of funds received later that same day.

“Today I guess she was checking up on me and saw that I had lost my job and only source of income due to this pandemic and she sent me this message on twitter,” Jacobson explained. “I don’t even know how many times I clicked on it to make sure it was real and I don’t think I’ll ever stop crying.”

She added, “Taylor I love you with everything in me. Thank you for never failing to be there when I need it the most.”

And she wasn’t the only one “The Man” singer was there for Wednesday.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

Freelance music photographer Holly Turner shared a similar story the same day.

“I made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry,” she tweeted alongside a screen grab of her own payment notification. “@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now.”

After the unexpected windfall, Turner spoke with E! News about another interaction she’d like to have with the star.

"My biggest dream in the entire world would be to be able to photograph Taylor Swift,” she said.

But she told the publication that she’s already “just so, so, so grateful” for what she’s received from the 30-year-old.