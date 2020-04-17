Taylor Swift postpones all of her 2020 shows because of coronavirus

Taylor Swift has postponed all 2020 concert dates until next year due to the coronavirus.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift wrote in a message shared to her social media accounts Friday. "I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Among Swift's canceled shows were Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East and well as other performances in the United States and Brazil throughout the summer. Swift was slated to become the first woman to open an NFL stadium with her July show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the announcement, tickets will be honored for a later date, but should fans want a refund for tickets to Swift's U.S. concert dates, they will be available starting May 1 "subject to Ticketmaster terms." Fans can expect to receive an email from the company in the upcoming weeks with directions on how to request their money back.

Swift's announcement comes as health organizations and government officials continue to strongly deter large public gatherings that could amplify the spread of COVID-19. Other major music events have already been canceled or postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, including Coachella, Summerfest and individual artists' tours.

Swift is still scheduled to appear on the "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert, which airs Saturday.