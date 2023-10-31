North West was asked who her style icon is. You need to see her answer

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West already knows that she has a great sense of style.

During an interview with Vice Media’s i-D published on Halloween, North was asked who her style icon is.

"Me," she simply replied.

The 10-year-old also talked about her love of clothes and said she adores a “Michael Jackson jacket” that her mom once got her for Christmas. She said the best fashion show she's attended was one that her little sister, Chicago, put on at home.

During the interview, North also showed her inquisitive side when she was asked what type of animal she would like to be.

North West's mom may have style, but she considers herself to be her style icon. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

“I want to be a mosquito,” she replied. “Because I’m allergic to them and I can tell them all to leave me alone.”

As for the three words that would best describe herself, she said “The Best Ever,” which are similar to the three words she used to describe her life.

“Blessed, awesome, cool,” she said.

North was also asked about her passions and she said she adores painting, “going shopping for people” and playing basketball.

"I just love basketball so much," she raved.

When asked what she plans on being when she gets older, North, whose father is the rapper Ye, said there are a few things that come to mind.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer," she said. "But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.

"When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive," she continued. "So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

Kardashian shares North and her three younger kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.