Nicole Kidman shares steamy anniversary pic with her ‘love’ Keith Urban

Even after 17 years of wedded bliss, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban still know how to bring the heat.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend, and Kidman shared a steamy picture to mark the special occasion.

In the black-and-white photo, the actor cradles her musician husband’s face in her hands as their noses and foreheads touch during a loving embrace. Dressed in black-tie attire, the couple looked quite sharp, and their adoration for each other was on full display.

Kidman let the intimate photo speak for itself and added a simple caption that read, "Happy Anniversary my Love."

The couple's fans couldn't help but gush over their cuteness and sent their well wishes in the comments section.

"Faves," actor Vanessa Hudgens commented. Musician Julia Michaels kept her message short and sweet and wrote, "Happy Anniversary!"

One fan called Kidman and Urban their "favorite couple" and shared the following message for the lovebirds: "Wishing you many more wonderful years together! ❤️."

Another fan shared the following comment: "So happy for you both so much Love for one another. 💐❤️❤️❤️❤️."

It's been a special couple of days for Kidman, who just celebrated her 56th birthday last week. To mark his wife's special day, Urban shared the following message on Instagram: "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx."

The singer, 55, also shared a photo of his better half gazing at an owl while enjoying nature.

Just days before, Kidman gave a social media shoutout to her husband on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is! You are so loved by all of us! Your girls,” she wrote and shared a photo of Urban riding a go-kart.

Kidman and Urban are no strangers to public declarations of affection. Last year, Urban celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary by sharing a cute selfie.

Kidman also marked their "Sweet XVI" anniversary by posting a photo from their 2006 wedding.

“Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️,” she wrote.