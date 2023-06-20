Keith Urban celebrates Nicole Kidman’s birthday with pic of his ‘adventurous’ and ‘curious’ wife in nature

Keith Urban is gushing about his wife, Nicole Kidman, in honor of her 56th birthday.

On June 20, the 55-year-old musician penned a sweet message celebrating Kidman’s special day.

He uploaded a picture to Instagram that showed the “Moulin Rouge!” star exploring nature in a pink cap and gray crewneck.

In the snap, Kidman looked up at an owl perched on a branch.

“To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!!” Urban cheered in the caption.

Multiple fans also wished Kidman a happy birthday in the comments.

His post comes two days after Kidman honored him on Father’s Day on June 18.

“Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is!” she captioned a photo of her husband riding a go-kart. “You are so loved by all of us! Your girls.”

She also included a red heart emoji.

The couple have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together: Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

The actor is also a mom to Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban, who frequently express their love for each other on social media and on the red carpet, will soon celebrate their 17-year anniversary.

Last year, Urban shared a photo of them together on Instagram for their 16th anniversary.

“HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” he wrote in June 2022 beside a selfie of them.

The “Big Little Lies” star posted a throwback photo from their wedding in honor of their anniversary.

In the photo, the newlyweds lit a candle together.

“Sweet XVI,” she said. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

They showed off some PDA at the 2023 Met Gala and continued to be affectionate at one of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts in May.

Urban shared a video on TikTok of the pair singing and dancing together to Swift’s hit song “Style” during the concert.

“We never go out of style,” they sang to each other.