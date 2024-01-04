Nick Carter breaks silence on death of sister Bobbie Jean: ‘Completely heartbroken’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Nick Carter is breaking his silence on the recent death of his younger sister Bobbie Jean Carter, who was 41.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken," the Backstreet Boys singer wrote alongside a childhood photo of him and his sister that he shared Jan. 4 on social media.

He added, "Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Bobbie Jean Carter's death, announced Dec. 23, came a little more than a year after the death of her brother, pop star Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter died in November 2022 at the age of 34 after accidentally drowning in his bathtub due to the effects of inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News last April.

The siblings' sister, Leslie Carter, died in 2012 at age 25 from an overdose of prescription medication.

Bobbie Jean Carter poses with siblings Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter and Aaron Carter in 2006. Ron Wolfson / WireImage

Bobbie Jean Carter's death was confirmed by another Carter sibling, Angel Carter, Dec. 24 on Instagram.

“To my older sister Bobbie,” wrote Angel Carter, who is Aaron Carter’s twin. “You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life,” she added.

She concluded her post, “I love you BJ, you’re free now.”

Bobbie Jean Carter's mother, Jane Carter, announced her death at the time in a statement to TMZ.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she wrote.

She added, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”