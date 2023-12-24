Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Aaron, Nick Carter, dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to Aaron and Nick Carter, has died. She was 41.

Angel Carter shared a tribute to her sister on Dec. 24 with photos of Bobbie Jean Carter, writing, “I Love you BJ, you're free now.”

“To my older sister Bobbie,” Angel, who is Aaron Carter's twin, began in the caption. “You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Her mother, Jane Carter, also confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she wrote, referring to her daughter Leslie Carter who died in 2012 at age 25 and son Aaron Carter who died in 2022 at age 34.

She added, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Bobbie Jean Carter died on Saturday, Dec. 23 in Florida, according to TMZ. At this time, a cause of death is not known.

Angel Carter also referenced the death of her siblings, Leslie and Aaron, in her tribute to Bobbie Jean, sharing that as children, they experienced “pain.”

“Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age,” she wrote. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Bobbie Jean Carter appeared alongside her siblings on their E! reality TV show “House of Carters,” which ran for one season in 2006.

Since the end of the show, she has retained a low profile. She was arrested in June 2023 in Florida for allegedly stealing from a Hobby Lobby, according to the Miami Herald. She was held in the loss prevention office at the store, and when police arrived, she threw a container under the desk, which contained contents that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the newspaper, citing an arrest affidavit.

She was charged with retail theft and possession of a controlled substance, which she pleaded guilty to in November, according to Hernando County court records.

Bobbie Jean Carter's death comes one year after the death of her brother Aaron Carter on Nov. 5, 2022. He was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, after accidentally drowning in his bathtub due to the effects of inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, difluoroethane is a “a gas commonly used as propellant in the air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

The Carter family also experienced loss when Leslie Carter died in 2012 at age 25 from an overdose of prescription medication.