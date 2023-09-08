Zach Bryan speaks out after being arrested in Oklahoma: 'I was out of line'

Zach Bryan is speaking out after being arrested in Oklahoma on Sept. 7.

The country singer was arrested in Vinita, located more than 60 miles northeast of Tulsa, on a charge of obstruction of investigation, NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa reported.

In a statement posted on his social media on Thursday night, Bryan said that his “emotions got the best of me.”

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he began. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan, 27, added that police “brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.”

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can,” he continued, before signing off, “I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and reps for Bryan did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Prior to his arrest, the “Oklahoma Smokeshow” crooner posted a photo of his dog in the passenger seat of a car on his Instagram story.

“On the road again, gonna go see the birds win,” he wrote on the photo.

Zach Bryan's post before his arrest on Sept. 7. Instagram story/Zach Bryan

Just this week, Bryan’s song with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, per Billboard. The track is from his self-titled LP, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Last month, the singer-songwriter announced the tour dates for his 2024 “The Quittin Time Tour.” Additionally, on Sept. 6, he revealed on Instagram that more shows were added “to help curve the demand.”