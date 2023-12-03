Will Smith on the price of fame: ‘I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired’

Will Smith is opening up about how he views fame and his career nowadays after battling “adversities” over the last two years.

The 55-year-old actor attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia over the weekend and spoke to a crowd of fans and aspiring filmmakers about his past and future acting projects, Deadline reported.

The outlet posted a snippet from Smith’s conversation on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he recalled a woman in Mozambique who recognized him while he was filming the 2001 movie “Ali.” After sharing the funny story, his tone changed and he discussed the price of fame.

“Fame is a unique monster,” he said Dec. 2. “I’ve had to be really careful.”

He continued, “You can’t get excited when everybody is saying good things about you. Because the more you take when people are saying good things about you, the more hurt you’re gonna be when people are saying bad things about you, right?”

Although the “King Richard” actor did not specifically mention the 2022 Oscar slap, he seemed to refer to the fallout from his altercation with Chris Rock.

“What I’ve experienced in my adversities of the last couple of years is I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world,” he shared. “And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. I have always wanted to put good into the world.”

Smith, who has been in the industry since he was a teenager, said his goal has always been to spread joy and make others feel inspired.

“At the same time, I am deeply human,” the Oscar-winner explained. “I am in the process of perfecting my virtue. I would say the greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light.”

He said he will carry this newfound perspective into the next stage of his life and career.

“And that’s what this next phase of my life is going to be — perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can, on as many people as I can,” he added.

What exactly will the next phase look like? Well, he told the audience in another clip posted by Deadline that he is discussing his upcoming “I Am Legend 2” movie with Michael B. Jordan and that he already received the first script.

The actor and rapper also revealed he is interested in teaching.

“Right now, the thing I’m really excited about is the transfer of knowledge. I really want to teach. I really want to teach filmmaking. I want to work with people on big movies,” he said in a third video.

Smith’s appearance at the third edition of the festival was unexpected as he was added to the lineup hours before the event began on Nov. 30, the outlet reported.

The Red Sea Film Festival runs until Dec. 9, with appearances from actors like Sharon Stone, Johnny Depp and Michelle Williams, according to Deadline.