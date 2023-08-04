Vanessa Bryant is honoring husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Giana “Gigi” with her outfit for the Taylor Swift concert.

On her Instagram story on Aug. 3, the late Los Angeles Laker’s widow showed off her jean jacket that she bedazzled for the singer’s Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. The back of the jacket included a photo of Swift and Kobe Bryant onstage during The 1989 World Tour at the then-Staples Center on August 21, 2015.

The top of the denim piece also reads “Swiftie.”

Vanessa Bryant showing off her jacket for the Taylor Swift concert. Instagram story/Vanessa Bryant

In the next slide, she showed the “Say You’ll Remember Me” patch that was on the front jacket. The heart-shaped patch was outlined in pastel rhinestones.

She wrote “Mambacita,” which was her late daughter’s nickname, and tagged the athlete’s Instagram on the photo.

She also shared a closer look at the details, including a "Say You'll Remember Me" patch. Instagram story/Vanessa Bryant

In true Swiftie fashion, Vanessa Bryant also made friendship bracelets dedicated to her loved ones.

A “Kob,” “Gigi” and “Mommy” bracelets can be seen stacked on top of each other on her wrist.

Friendship bracelets have been exchanged at Swift's concerts since the tour kicked off. The tradition is inspired by her song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” which includes the lyrics: “So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid / You’re on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this.”

Vanessa Bryant also paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi with her bracelets. Instagram story/Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant attended the Thursday show with her eldest daughter Natalia, 19, and 6-year-old daughter Bianka.

She shared individual photos of her with her girls, but also posted one of the three together.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters Natalia and Bianka. Instagram story/Vanessa Bryant

The NBA superstar and 13-year-old daughter Gigi tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant also welcomed daughter Capri in 2019.

Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, had been a Swiftie and previously praised the superstar and her career.

“Taylor’s been at the top of the game for a very, very long time,” he told Newsweek in 2019. “I don’t care if you like her music or you don’t like her music. Look at what she’s doing. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over and over.”

He added that Swift was “a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift, so that’s why I like her.”

“If she needs anything from me, I’m always there. But you can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It’s impossible,” he said.

Kobe Bryant’s daughters have been Swift fans for years. In 2018, Vanessa Bryant shared a video of Natalia and Gigi singing along to “You Belong With Me.” She reposted the video on her Instagram story on Aug. 3, before heading to the Swift concert.