NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Laker and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. Authorities believe seven other people were also killed.

David Shapiro, a former mayor of Calabasas and currently a city councilman, confirmed to NBC News that Bryant was on the helicopter.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on the helicopter, according to Shapiro. The two were on board with another parent and child who were not identified.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said a manifest for the helicopter listed nine people — eight passengers and one pilot. Nine bodies were found at the scene, he said.

Villanueva did not identify them, saying he was waiting for the coroner to complete an investigation.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were captured on cameras last month sitting court side at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing basketball.

The father and daughter were reportedly on their way to a travel basketball game when the helicopter crashed, according to ESPN.

A call for a downed helicopter and brush fire in Calabasas went out at 9:47 a.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Osby said the fire, which was a quarter-acre, was difficult to extinguish because it included magnesium, a chemical that reacts with oxygen and water.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

On Saturday night, Bryant tweeted his congratulations to LeBron James after he surpassed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Bryant told GQ in 2010 that he would take a private helicopter from his Orange County home to every home game he played at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

County officials said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and are working to preserve evidence for investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was sending a team to investigate the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B.

NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant, who was considered one of basketball’s greatest players of all time.

“May your memory be a blessing,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted.

Retired forward Paul Pierce expressed his disbelief on Twitter, saying, “This is not real right now.”

The Los Angeles Police Department alerted fans who wished to mourn at the Lakers arena that they would be unable to access the Staples Center as the Recording Academy was hosting the Grammys at the venue Sunday evening.

Bryant was one of the most influential basketball players of the late 1990s and early 21st century, racking up astronomical scoring totals while also playing elite defense over a 20-season career that ended in 2016.

He was the son of long-time professional basketball player Joe “Jellybean" Bryant, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets. The elder Bryant also had a lengthy career playing in Italy.

Bryant attended Lower Merion High School just outside of Philadelphia and was drafted directly into the league. He took R&B superstar Brandy Norwood to his 1996 prom.

He played in 15 All-Star Games, was MVP of four of those games, was the 2008 league MVP and was twice the NBA Finals MVP.

Bryant was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado, where he was staying for surgery. He admitted to having sex with the woman, but insisted it was consensual.

The NBA star was charged with rape, but the case was dropped after the accuser declined to help prosecutors. She sued Bryant and they settled out of court.

Bryant's former teammate and friend Shaquille O'Neal said he was sick over the news and sent condolences to all the victim's families.

"There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," he said in a tweet. "I love u and u will be missed."

President Donald Trump tweeted about the crash and said this crash was "terrible news." Former president Barack Obama expressed his condolences to Bryant's family and the athletes's wife Vanessa.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama said on behalf of himself and his wife Michelle. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remarked on Bryant's 20-year career and legacy in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday, noting the late champion's achievements on the court.

"But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability," Silver said.