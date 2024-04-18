Valerie Bertinelli's mystery man seems to have been revealed.

Weeks after the actor and former Food Network star revealed that she was “in love,” writer Mike Goodnough confirmed on his Substack called Hoarse Whisperings that he and Bertinelli are in a relationship.

“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend … and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out,” he wrote. “But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems … good … lucky … a gift.”

He continued by writing that “life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain hellfire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone ‘Honey’ because you just love the absolute hell out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her.”

Adding, “So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together.”

Before the big reveal, Goodnough addressed the tabloid rumors that he and the former “One Day At a Time” star were romantic. He also shared that he asked her permission before making the announcement on his Substack. Soon after he promoted the blog post on his Instagram, Bertinelli shared his social media post as an Instagram story.

"Having now received her approval on this post’s general content — allow me to proceed," he wrote before touching on how they met in a suburban New Jersey Panera "enjoying the exclusive benefits of membership in their prestigious Sip Club."

“Who should I see topping off their dark roast ahead of me? Valerie Bertinelli. Turns out she enjoys getting her morning coffee there too despite it being 2,500 miles from her home and not particularly good coffee,” he wrote. “So, anyway, she and I get to talking… and now she’s in the Sip Club too and… I don’t know… It just feels right.”

He then joked about calling Bertinelli to ask her about the “rumors” that they were dating.

“She was lovely and warm and just exactly as you would imagine; and we had a humorous conversation about this whole thing,” he wrote. “I said ‘I know this is going to sound weird but… there is apparently a rumor going around that you and I are… romantically involved. I know. Where do they get this stuff? But it was apparently in a couple gossip mags today. Not sure if you are aware or care…’”

As they went back and forth, joking about the tabloids, he wrote, “She said ‘It’s true. I totally am. You’re my boyfriend.’”

Goodnough also posted a photo of himself with Bertinelli’s cats. He also teased that he would be sharing how they became official in his next “The Last Dance” Substack series post.

Who is Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend Mike Goodnough?

Mike Goodnough is a writer who lives on the East Coast. In his relationship reveal post, he wrote that he’s a “guy who abruptly ‘decided to be a writer’ a little over a year ago.”

“I write a lot about life and loss and love; joy and grief; hardship, long tunnels with little light on the other side … and then making it through them,” he added. “I’m an open book … and that often leads people to be open themselves in the comments.”

He also is father to a 16-year-old son, according to his Instagram.

It appears Goodnough had been teasing his relationship with Bertinelli. In an April 8 Instagram post, he’s reading a magazine with the TV personality on the cover.

Mike Goodnough reading a People magazine with Valerie Bertinelli on the cover. Instagram/therealhoarse

On April 6, he also posted a snapshot of a magazine rack with Bertinelli’s People cover right in the middle.

“Just browsing the magazine rack. As one does,” he captioned the post.

From the looks of his Instagram, he also enjoys birdwatching and regularly posts photos of the great birds he encounters.

What has Valerie Bertinelli said about her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough?

Bertinelli has yet to identify her boyfriend by name. However, in an interview with People, she said she’s “in love.”

“It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again,” Bertinelli, who divorced husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage in 2022.

“I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog, and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I’m good alone,” she told People. “My belly is flip-flopping. This was not supposed to happen.”

At the time, she told the magazine that they became friendly a few years ago through Instagram.

“It was strictly platonic but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar,” she said, adding that they have a “crazy” comfort level.

She said they became more than friends earlier this year.

“It feels incredibly right,” she said. “I found joy first, and then a man entered my life.”