TODAY takes over the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ dinner

The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner doubled as a TODAY family night out.

On April 27, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and more members of the TODAY team attended the star-studded White House event in Washington, D.C, snapping pics together along the way.

Al uploaded a funny video to Instagram that showed him and his wife, Deborah Roberts, getting ready for the fun evening. The clip included a photo of the couple, who have been married since 1995, standing back-to-back as they pointed in opposite directions.

The TODAY co-anchor donned a dapper navy tuxedo and black tie while the “20/20” co-anchor and longtime ABC News correspondent looked beautiful in a floral strapless dress.

The couple met up with Sheinelle and Saturday TODAY's Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander to take a group photo together. Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, and Craig Melvin also joined the group for pictures.

Al and Deborah snapped another sweet photo before the dinner began. The clip also included a glimpse of Sheinelle’s white gown, which featured a navy and red beaded design.

After taking more selfies inside, Al, Savannah, Craig, Peter and Laura posed in front of a replica of the weekend update desk from “Saturday Night Live.” On the desk, a sign read, “Live from D.C. It’s Saturday Night!”

NBC News’ Lester Holt received an invite to the exclusive event, too, and ran into the TODAY crew on the red carpet in the video.

Instagram

Al added Tina Turner’s “The Best” to his post. In the caption, he wrote, “What a great night, hanging with our @nbcnews and @todayshow crew at last night’s #whitehousecorrespondentsdinner.”

Deborah shared more behind-the-scenes photos from the White House Correspondents’ dinner on her Instagram, describing the event as “Nerd Prom.”

“Saturday night. Time for the White House Correspondents Dinner. Our first time back to the big soirée in a few years. Nerd Prom,” she said.

She explained that she and her husband were pointing in two different directions to represent them sitting with their respective news teams.

“Catch you later at the big event,” she added. “What a night celebrating freedom of the press with talented journalists and fun guests. #saturdaynight.”

Multiple TODAY co-anchors, like Savannah and Laura, uploaded photos and videos to their social media, too.

Savannah posted a video to her Instagram story showing off her strapless, flared black dress, which she accessorized with a silver clutch and black bow in her hair.

“Twelve year old girl moment before #WHCD,” she wrote above a clip of her twirling in her gown.

Laura, who wore an all-white suit and matching clutch, shared a photo with Sheinelle and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker.

“And that’s a wrap on the longest week since last week. Time to get back home to babies and a freezing courtroom #whcd,” she joked in the caption.

On her Instagram story, Laura revealed she also bumped into actor Billy Porter, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and Libby Leist, executive vice president of TODAY and Lifestyle.

Chris Pine, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Questlove, Molly Ringwald and other famous faces were also spotted at White House Correspondents’ dinner tables.

This year, the annual event was headlined by Colin Jost. He joked about his marriage to Scarlett Johansson during his speech and playfully mocked second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.