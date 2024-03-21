What Sydney Sweeney has shared about her relationship with Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has been a rising star in Hollywood for the past few years, landing roles in “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You.” As she has become a top-billing actor, longtime beau Jonathan Davino has been by her side.

Although the actor and businessman have been dating for years, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, with Sweeney making a few comments about him here and there in interviews.

During a chat with Cosmopolitan in February 2022, she explained why she likes to keep her personal life to herself.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been in a relationship for about six years. Gotham / GC Images

“I would love to share my normal life so that people can see that it’s not all (sic) glamour. But I can’t because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is another platform for business,” she said at the time. “Sharing my life on it could go against the integrity of the business and brand I’m trying to create.”

When speaking about her ideal partner, she later added, “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

She briefly mentioned being in a committed relationship during an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023. The 26-year-old actor pointed out she’s “never really shared that much (about my relationship), so the press loves to create drama in stories.”

So while talking to the publication, she addressed some rumors about their romance, confirming that she has been in a relationship with Davino, who was 38 at the time, for over six years.

“He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago,” she said.

Sweeney continued, “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

However, she was tight-lipped when it came to confirming they are engaged, which People reported in March 2022.

“No comment,” she simply replied when Glamour UK asked about the possible engagement.

Rumors about their relationship first emerged in 2018 and the two have appeared to be going steady ever since. Read on to learn what else Sweeney has said about her relationship with Davino, below.

They first sparked dating rumors in 2018

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attended the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in 2018 together. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for InStyle

Sweeney and Davino were photographed for the time at Hulu’s Emmys party in Los Angeles in September 2018. They posed for a few pictures together at the event and the following month they snapped some more photos at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner, seemingly proving they were official.

The two sat courtside at a New York Knicks preseason game at Madison Square Garden in October 2019. Sweeney stared lovingly at her beau while they enjoyed the matchup between the Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The couple at the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 18, 2019 in New York City. James Devaney / Getty Images

In November 2020, they were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to Hawaii.

They reportedly got engaged in 2022

People announced in March 2022 that Sweeney and Davino took the next step in their relationship and got engaged.

The People article came a day after some speculated that Sweeney was sporting a large diamond engagement ring.

But, Sweeney and Davino have never publicly confirmed they are getting married.

She told Glamour UK that she created a Pinterest vision board for her wedding, but she said she has been dreaming of that day since she was a little girl.

“I started making that when I was like 10,” she shared, adding that she hadn’t picked a color scheme. “I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”

When the interviewer asked if Davino had seen it, she said no and responded, “This is definitely a ‘Sydney World’ board.”

She continued, “It’s what’s nice about being the boss of your own life. You don’t have to go to other people for answers, or yes or no.”

They worked together on ‘Anyone But You’ and ‘Immaculate’

Although Sweeney has shied away from sharing details about their personal relationship, she has opened up about working with Davino on her latest projects.

She told Glamour UK he was a producer on her hit romantic comedy “Anyone But You.”

“Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice…” she gushed.

She referred to him as her “best friend.”

Sweeney also revealed that Davino did not work as a producer before they met.

“I just wanted to bring everybody into my world,” she said.

During her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, Sweeney spoke about Davino — and called him her fiancé — while addressing rumors that she was involved with her “Anyone But You” co-star Glen Powell.

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney said, referring to Davino. “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

When she told the cameras to pan to her fiancé, it jokingly showed Powell in the audience. “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room!”

Sweeney and Davino, meanwhile, teamed up again for her upcoming release, “Immaculate,” out March 22.

"Immaculate" star Sydney Sweeney and producer Jonathan Davino pose with Andrew Lobel, Michael Mohan, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler on the red carpet at the film's premiere on March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Neon

The red carpet premiere for the horror film was held in Los Angeles on March 15. Davino attended and posed for photos beside the cast and crew.

Sweeney and Davino only appeared together at the event in the group pictures.