Sydney Sweeney addresses Glen Powell affair rumors during ‘SNL’ debut

Sydney Sweeney addressed the rumors that she cheated on her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, with actor Glen Powell during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Sweeney made her hosting debut on the late night sketch comedy show on March 2 alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

In her monologue, she called out some of the most recent online gossip about her and said the “craziest rumor” she'd seen about herself online was that she and Powell had an affair while filming their rom-com, “Anyone But You.”

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney said referring to Davino. “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

Sweeney even noted that Davino came out to support her that night at “SNL” and asked for the cameras to cut to him to show him there.

Rather than cutting to Davino, the cameras showed a smiling Powell in the audience. That is, until he realized the camera was on him and a wave of disappointment crossed his face.

The camera panned back to Sweeney who then yelled, “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room!”

Later in the episode, the former co-stars shared the screen again when Powell made a brief cameo in a sketch called “Loud Table.”

While enjoying a date night, Sweeney kept getting interrupted by rowdy people at tables while she was trying to tell her boyfriend, portrayed by Andrew Dismukes, about something that happened at work.

Finally, after the second interruption, Sweeney sat back down and delivered the bad news to Dismukes — she cheated on him with her boss at work and suggested the couple breakup.

To make matters worse, Powell played her boss and was at the restaurant to pick her up and whisk her away.

Glen Powell made a surprise cameo on "Saturday Night Live" alongside Sydney Sweeney. Saturday Night Live

Sweeney and Powell sparked rumors of an off-screen romance in 2023 after their chemistry with one another was on full display at press events promoting “Anyone But You.” At the time, she was engaged to Davino and Powell was in a relationship with Gigi Paris, though they ultimately broke up after three years together.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star opened up to Insider in December 2023 about dealing with his breakup while rumors were flying that he and Sweeney had an affair.

“Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he explained. “I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

Sweeney also spoke out about the rumors in an August 2023 interview with Variety, telling the outlet, “Glen and I don’t really care.”

“We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she added. “We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”