'Euphoria’ star Storm Reid and boyfriend Shedeur Sanders make their red carpet debut

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid and her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders are now red carpet official.

On Jan. 12, the actor and her beau, the 20-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders, held hands as they posed together at the premiere of her new movie “Missing.”

While Reid glided down the carpet in a feathered gown, Shedeur Sanders smiled beside her in a black double-breasted suit.

New couple alert! FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

The 19-year-old “Don’t Let Go” actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event and gushed about her new relationship.

“He’s super sweet, super talented,” Reid told the outlet. “I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.”

When ET asked Reid if she planned to visit her boyfriend and cheer him on at his future University of Colorado Boulder games, she replied that she “hopes so.”

Reid, who is a student at the University of Southern California, is vocal in her support of Shedeur Sanders on social media.

In December, the young quarterback confirmed on Twitter that he was transferring to play football in Colorado alongside his father, who accepted a position as the Buffaloes head football coach last month.

Prior to joining the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders played at Jackson State University. In September, Reid posted an Instagram slideshow of her standing on the sidelines as she watched Jackson State beat Florida A&M University at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

One photo showed Reid and Shedeur Sanders hugging as they posed for a picture in the locker room.

In another video, Deion Sanders playfully pushed Reid before they hugged on the sidelines.

“2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb,” Reid captioned the slideshow with a blue heart emoji.

After the premiere for “Missing,” Reid uploaded multiple photos on Instagram, including one with Shedeur Sanders on Jan. 14, with an emoji of two hands making the shape of a heart in the caption.

In the comments, the former NFL defensive back Deion Sanders wrote, “Proud of both of y’all. Y’all look incredible.”

Other members of the Sanders family also praised the couple. “Yall cute,” Shedeur's sister Deiondra Sanders commented along with a heart-eyes emoji. She used the same emoji for Reid’s other snaps from the event.

Director Ava DuVernay, who worked with Reid on “A Wrinkle In Time” and “When They See Us,” showed her support as well by posting a black heart emoji.

“Missing" will hit theaters on Jan. 20. Reid also stars in HBO’s “The Last of Us," a highly-anticipated drama series premiering on Jan. 15.