Sharon Stone mourns the death of her brother Patrick

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her brother, Patrick Stone.

The actor confirmed his death in an Instagram video she posted on Feb. 13. She simply captioned it “Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone” and added a red heart emoji.

“Hello everybody. This message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” she said, visibly emotional. “Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old.”

Back in August 2021, the “Basic Instinct” star revealed that her 11-month-old godson and nephew died from “total organ failure.

Patrick Stone is survived by his wife Tasha, son Hunter and daughter Kaylee, the actor noted in her video.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences,” Sharon Stone continued. “Yes, we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have."

“And we do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth,” she said. “I thank you very much for the love and support that you’re showing us, and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you.”

Jeremy Renner, Kate Beckinsale, Lisa Rinna, Reed Morano and many others sent their condolences in the comments section.

The “Flight Attendant” actor also shared a photo of her and her brother together, as well as a solo picture of him.

“RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone,” she captioned the post, adding a dove emoji.

Sharon Stone also reposted her sister Kelly Stone's tribute on her Instagram story.

"Patrick Joseph Stone 8-14-65 — 2-12-23," Kelly Stone wrote. "Yesterday my baby brother Patrick joined his son River and my Dad in heaven. Pat had a day of joy & passed peacefully. We will miss him terribly. Please say a prayer for Tasha and his children Kaylee & Hunter. Thank you for your calls, texts and love. I’m not ready to talk but I feel the love."

Just 17 months ago, the Stone family had asked for prayers for her brother’s youngest child, River.

The toddler died on Aug. 30, 2021, with Sharon Stone sharing a sentimental video tribute of her nephew. Tasha also wrote in an emotional post that “God needed River in Heaven.”