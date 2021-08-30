On Friday, Sharon Stone shared that her young godson and nephew, River, was found in his crib in "total organ failure."

Three days later she announced the devastating news that the baby has died.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned a video tribute to the 11-month-old on Instagram, set to the tune of Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven."

In her previous post, Stone, 63, shared a photo of River in a hospital bed, intubated and surrounded by wires and other medical equipment.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," Stone wrote, alongside a series of emojis. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Stone's brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha. They live in Ohio. River is their third child.

Tasha posted about River's condition on Facebook on Thursday.

"This is the HARDEST thing I have ever had to post but I am BEGGING everyone and anyone who prays please pray HARD for River," she wrote. "He was life flighted to Children’s UPMC Pittsburgh last night/early morning and is not doing so well. He is in a coma currently and I am dying. Every single second of this is literally killing me. I just want my sweet sweet boy back. The doctor said if he does pull through he will never be the same. Please I am begging for prayers that my baby can be healed and come back with his family who love him so very much. I am beyond heartbroken."

Stone's sister Kelly also posted on Monday, writing, "Fly with the angels my sweet boy RIVER" on Facebook with a video of the baby.

Proud godmother and aunt Sharon has shared images of baby River in the past, starting shortly after his birth. "Look who's going home," she posted in September 2020, with a sweet photo of the infant in his carseat.

