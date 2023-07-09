Rita Wilson shares some of Tom Hanks’ quirks in sweet post for his 67th birthday

Rita Wilson is celebrating husband Tom Hanks' 67th birthday by sharing everything she loves about him, including his more unique qualities.

On July 9, Wilson penned a sweet birthday message to her husband of 35 years next to a photo of the “Forrest Gump” star posing with his arms folded.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” she began in the Instagram caption.

She then listed some of the things she enjoys about Hanks, like the funny cocktail names he creates.

The 66-year-old actor continued, “He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, (why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita).”

Wilson also pointed out the Oscar-winner’s musical ear by mentioning his frequent appearances on Boss Radio 66 as a DJ.

She wrote that Hanks “is happiest being (surrounded) by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops.”

At the end of her post, Wilson added a few more of her husband’s best qualities.

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!” she said and included multiple cake, heart and flower emoji.

Celebrity friends and fans also wished Hanks a happy birthday in the comments.

“Look at the guns on that kid!” John Stamos wrote, referring to Hanks showing off his biceps in the picture.

Christie Brinkley commented, “I read that if you can nap anywhere it’s a sign that you’re a genius. We knew it already but it’s confirmation! HBD‼️”

Kate Hudson simply said, “Happy Birthday Tom!”

One fan posted a cake emoji and wrote, “And one of the best actors of all time!”

Another referenced a beloved Hanks film and said, “Happy birthday to Tom Hanks, an amazing man! A ‘BIG’ thanks for all you’ve given us!”

Others mentioned how lucky the actor is to have a loving and supportive wife.

Wilson frequently gushes about her husband on social media.

Back in April, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

She uploaded a picture on April 30 of Hanks presenting her with a cake that said “Happy Anniversary.”

“35 years of marriage,” she wrote in the caption. “April 30 1988. Love is everything.”

Wilson and Hanks share two sons together: Chet Hanks, 32, and Truman Hanks, 27. The “Cast Away” actor is also a father to Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 41.