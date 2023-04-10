Paulina Porizkova celebrates 58th birthday with nearly nude photo

Paulina Porizkova is showing off her birthday suit in honor of her 58th birthday.

The former supermodel, who turned 58 on April 9, continued her celebration the next day by posing in “nothing but sunshine and a smile” on Instagram.

Porizkova uploaded a photo of herself grinning while lying naked in bed. She held a blue stuffed animal in her hands and partially covered her body with her arm and bed sheets.

“I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile,” she said in the caption. “And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now.”

She included the hashtags “Thisis50,” “Nofilter” and “GreyPride,” as a nod to her embracing her natural hair color. Porizkova also joked in the hashtags that her age places her somewhere between Jennifer Lopez and Betty White.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it,” she concluded.

Fans in the comments wished her a happy birthday and also thanked the writer for supporting body positivity.

“I’ve spent my entire life, wishing I had a stomach like yours,” one Instagram user shared in a comment beneath the post. “I’ve decided though, after having read your posts for such a long time, I like your wit, and your compassion and vulnerability even more.”

Another wrote, “I’m 49 tomorrow and feeling a bit shaky about it … Thank-you for showing it’s not old and not past it!” and added a red heart emoji.

One fan complimented Porizkova and said, “You look radiant.”

The modeling legend bared it all just one month after calling out the “naysayers” who posted “unkind comments” below another revealing picture.

On March 6, she shared a photo on Instagram of her laughing while donning a lacy black bra and underwear. She also wore an oversized red cardigan and tall black boots.

“Almost 58? Grandma, knitting, fireplace? Check, check, check, check!” she joked at the time. “I’m the proud step grandma of five. I’ve knitted the sweater I’m wearing — and yes, I’m standing by a fireplace.”

Plenty of fans praised the Czech-born model, but a few wondered if Porizkova was “obsessed” with her physical beauty or perpetuating an unrealistic standard for women as they age.

The following day, she posted screenshots of some of the critical replies and explained why she celebrates her body on social media.

“Most of you are wonderfully supportive and understand what I’m trying to do in representing an older woman as still sexy and viable, and certainly not invisible,” she said.

She then addressed the more disapproving social media users, particularly those who said she cannot represent women her age because of her body type.

“I’m not trying to represent all women of my age. How could I? How could anyone? Don’t we all look different and isn’t that where our beauty lies? In our uniqueness?” she asked.

At the end of the post, she encouraged her fans to love who they are instead of comparing themselves to others or shaming them.

“We can all only walk in our own bare feet, making our own unique imprints in the sand,” she said.