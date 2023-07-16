Nick Jonas works to take out wife Priyanka Chopra’s ‘complicated’ hair in sweet video

Nick Jonas just discovered a new way to be a supportive husband.

The 30-year-old singer recently helped wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas untangle a “complicated” ponytail.

On July 15, the “Citadel” star uploaded a funny video to Instagram of her riding in a car with her husband while dealing with a relatable hair problem.

During the clip, the Jonas Brothers member struggles to free Chopra Jonas’s locks from her tight updo. At one point, Jonas decides to use a flashlight to help him unpin the actor’s hair as she giggles and holds her head to the side.

“Ow,” she says when her determined husband continues to undo the ponytail.

At the end of the clip, the 40-year-old actor included a quick snap of her sitting next to Jonas and smiling with her voluminous hair finally free in the wind.

“Ponytails are complicated,” she captioned the clip.

Fans in the comments applauded the “Waffle House” singer for his commitment.

“Wish we all get a Nick Jonas,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Aww what a caring husband.”

One joked that Jonas was preparing himself for when he has to do daughter Malti’s hair in the future.

“Hehehe yup, better practice to when he has to help Malti with her ponytail,” one Instagram user wrote.

It seems like Chopra Jonas’s hilarious hair fiasco occurred after the couple, who have been married since 2018, enjoyed watching Markéta Vondroušová win her first Wimbledon title on July 15.

Jonas posted a carousel of photos to Instagram from their day at the sporting event.

He also included a couple pictures of the pair posing beside the golden championship trophy.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart emoji),” he wrote beside the slideshow. “Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

The couple frequently posts adorable pictures together on social media and their 18-month-old daughter makes an appearance from time to time.

In June, the “Love Again” star shared photos of the family of three and their relatives taking a train to Liverpool. Chopra Jonas’s mom, Madhu Chopra, and Jonas’ parents also joined them on the trip.

Malti fiddled with a purse in one snap and in another she peered out the train’s window as her mom held her.

Jonas and his dad, Paul, each held the cute toddler’s hands as she walked to a black van in another photo.

Chopra Jonas simply wrote “Magic” in the caption and added the hashtag “family.”

Jonas replied in the comments with a red heart emoji.