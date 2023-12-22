IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Neighbor accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home

Electra Schrock was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.
By David K. Li and Anna Kaplan

A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of “Two and a Half Men” actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him, authorities said Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheen’s home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu “regarding a battery/disturbance call,” according to a department statement.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff added.

Electra Schrock was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said.

She’s due to appear in court on Friday.

