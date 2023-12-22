Neighbor accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home

A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of “Two and a Half Men” actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him, authorities said Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheen’s home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu “regarding a battery/disturbance call,” according to a department statement.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff added.

Electra Schrock was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said.

She’s due to appear in court on Friday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.