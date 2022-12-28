Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with cancer

Family and friends close to Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green say he is currently being treated for cancer.

On Dec. 27, the band’s founding member and lead singer Isaac Brock confirmed his bandmate’s health status with a post on Instagram.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” the post began. “Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”

On Christmas, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked users on Facebook to think of her son, writing, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Later that same day, American DJ Marco Collins also spoke out about Green’s diagnosis with a post on Twitter in which he suggested the drummer had pulled out from the band’s recent tour due to his health.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (@modestmouseband) pulled off the band’s tour b/c he is undergoing chemo to battle Stage 4 Cancer,” he wrote. “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! His oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending !!”

Green is best known for being a founding member and drummer of Modest Mouse, an indie rock band that started in the early nineties. Though he briefly left the group in 2003, Green returned in 2004. A year later, in 2005, the band’s song “Float On” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.