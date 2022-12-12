Hoda interviews Wynonna Judd, Shania Twain and more for new season of ‘Making Space’

The guests for the upcoming third season of Hoda Kotb’s podcast, “Making Space with Hoda Kotb,” have been announced.

The podcast came out in 2021, with Hoda hoping to use it as a vehicle to inspire others by listening to their stories of adversity and perseverance.

On Dec. 12, Hoda sat down with her TODAY team to share details on Season 3, saying that “every single person” featured in the new season is “an inspiration or spiritual leader or teacher."

Wynonna Judd will chat with Hoda. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

"It'll make you feel good," she said of the podcast's upcoming season. "Things you can use in your life will come out of the conversation."

In September 2021, Hoda shared some initial details about her podcast on TODAY.

“I like to get life advice from people and people who’ve lived incredible lives who are great life coaches, and that’s what this is,” Hoda said at the time. “So I’ve been interviewing people, and I’m not kidding, I have a notepad next to me while they’re talking and giving life advice.”

Hoda will continue to sit down with people to get their perspective on life. Here’s a look at her podcast's upcoming season.

When does season three premiere?

“Making Space with Hoda Kotb” will return for a third season on Jan. 9, 2023.

Who are the guests for the third season?

The season will kick off with Mel Robbins, followed by Wynonna Judd in the second episode, which expected to drop the same day. Here’s an initial full list of guests:

Episode 1: Mel Robbins

Episode 2: Wynonna Judd

CeCe Winans and Hoda will sit down for a gripping conversation. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Episode 3: CeCe Winans

Episode 4: Maria Shriver

Episode 5: Shania Twain

Maria Shriver and Hoda will make time and space with each other. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Episode 6: Shauna Niequist

Episode 7: Karen Swensen

Episode 8: The guest for this episode has yet to be announced.

Mel Robbins will also join Hoda for one of her podcast episodes. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

How can I listen to the “Making Space” podcast?

Hoda’s podcast is available on a wide range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn.