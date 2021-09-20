Making Space with Hoda Kotb

Pastor Michael Todd is the leader of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This dynamic 34-year-old speaks to the power we all have to transform our own lives, turning the impossible into the reachable. He joins Hoda for an honest, high-energy and invigorating conversation, touching on topics from renewing relationships to overcoming struggles from the past. As Pastor Todd has seen in his life—and hopefully you will see in yours after listening—an idea, goal or a vision is only crazy until it happens.