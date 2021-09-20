Making Space with Hoda Kotb
Where do you draw your strength? Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb on a journey of self-discovery and resilience of the human spirit. In this podcast, Hoda hears from some of the people she admires most, and whose stories of personal triumph keep her going. Like Hoda, you’ll leave these talks stronger than when you started and inspired to make space in your own life.
Pastor Michael Todd: 'It's only crazy until it happens'
Pastor Michael Todd is the leader of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This dynamic 34-year-old speaks to the power we all have to transform our own lives, turning the impossible into the reachable. He joins Hoda for an honest, high-energy and invigorating conversation, touching on topics from renewing relationships to overcoming struggles from the past. As Pastor Todd has seen in his life—and hopefully you will see in yours after listening—an idea, goal or a vision is only crazy until it happens.
Suleika Jaouad with Jon Batiste: 'Know how to anchor yourself'
At just 22 years old, writer Suleika Jaouad was given a 1-in-3 chance to live after a deadly cancer diagnosis. Today, she's celebrating seven years cancer-free. In a raw and revealing conversation, Suleika shares what it is like to stare down death, and why she feels fighting for your life isn't the hardest part of the journey … it’s what happens after the fight is over. Suleika shares how she learned to anchor herself while swimming in a sea of uncertainty. Plus, her partner and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste joins the interview.
