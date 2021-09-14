Hoda is 'Making Space' for inspiration with her new podcast: Get the details

Hoda Kotb now has her own podcast!

The TODAY co-anchor announced Tuesday that she has joined the podcast world with her new project, "Making Space with Hoda Kotb."

Hoda will be bringing the inspiration weekly with her new podcast, "Making Space with Hoda Kotb."

The trailer was just released Tuesday, and the first two episodes will be released Monday, Sept. 20, on all podcast platforms.

The new podcast is about helping people make space in their lives to be uplifted and find happiness. Much like the uplift provided by Hoda's inspirational Instagram posts, as well as by her two books of quote collections, "I Really Needed This Today" and "This Just Speaks to Me," the new weekly podcast will feature inspiring guests who share their stories of perseverance and triumph.

"I like to get life advice from people and people who've lived incredible lives who are great life coaches, and that's what this is," Hoda told the TODAY team Tuesday morning. "So I've been interviewing people, and I'm not kidding, I have a notepad next to me while they're talking and giving life advice."

To listen, all you need to do is follow "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hoda's new project joins existing TODAY podcasts like the "Sunday Sitdown" with Willie Geist interviewing a host of big names, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and all four hours of TODAY each day on demand.