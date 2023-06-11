Kelis responds to fan asking her to ‘address’ Bill Murray dating rumors

Kelis is not stressing over the recent dating rumors surrounding her and Bill Murray.

Last week, the two celebrities trended on social media after multiple outlets reported the “Milkshake” singer, 43, and the “Groundhog Day” star, 72, were romantically involved.

But, the singer-songwriter does not seem interested in confirming her relationship status.

On June 10, Kelis uploaded pictures and videos to Instagram of her enjoying a relaxing day at the beach.

“I’m a beach bum,” she captioned the post that showed her posing in a bikini and jumping into the water.

Some Instagram users complimented her swimming skills and her beauty, but most people commented about her rumored romance with Murray.

One person asked, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

Kelis responded and said she was not worried about reacting to the gossip.

She simply wrote, “Lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all.”

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Murray and Kelis for a comment.

After several sites reported about Kelis and the “Zombieland” actor’s potential relationship, Twitter users immediately became invested in the pairing, making multiple references to the lyrics from her hit song.

Others expressed shock.

“This was NOT on my 2023 bingo card,” one Twitter user said.

Murray married his first wife, Margaret Kelly, in 1981 and they later divorced in 1996.

He then said “I do” to costume designer Jennifer Butler, who worked on “Groundhog Day,” in 1997. They split in 2008, and Butler died in 2021.

Murray is the father of six boys. He has two children with Kelly: chef Homer Murray, 41, and University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Luke Murray, 38.

Butler and Murray shared four sons together: Caleb Murray, 30, Jackson Murray, 27, Cooper Murray, 26, and Lincoln Murray, 22.

Kelis was previously married to rapper Nas from 2005 to 2010. The former couple have a 13-year-old son together named Knight.

In 2014, the musician tied the knot with photographer Mike Mora. He died of stomach cancer at the age of 37 in March 2022.

Kelis’ representative confirmed his death in a statement sent to TODAY.com at the time.

“After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike,” the statement said. “An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends.”

Mora and Kelis shared two children together: 7-year-old son Shepherd and 2-year-old daughter Galilee.

After welcoming their baby girl in September 2020, the couple soon learned about Mora’s health problems.

He revealed the news in an Instagram post from September 2021.

“They said 18 months. It’s been exactly 12,” he said in the caption.

A week later, he uploaded a photo of an IV in his arm. “Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted,” Mora wrote, in part.

In March, a year after her husband’s death, Kelis opened up about her grief on Instagram.

“I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved,” she wrote. “But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has had on my life.”