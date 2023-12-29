Kathy Griffin files for divorce from husband Randy Bick after nearly 4 years of marriage

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are going their separate ways, just days before their wedding anniversary.

The 63-year-old comedian filed for divorce from her husband of almost four years on Dec. 28, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Griffin and Bick got married on Jan. 1, 2020. She listed the date of separation as Dec. 22, 2023, with the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences.” The pair have no children together.

Griffin is requesting that their prenup is enforced and to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, according to the filing.

Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin at HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. FilmMagic

A rep for Griffin did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

On New Year's day in 2020, Griffin announced that she and Bick got married in an intimate "under 14 minute" ceremony, officiated by Lily Tomlin.

"The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!" Griffin tweeted at the time.

The “My Life on the D-List” star also shared in a follow-up tweet that she wore the same dress that she wore on their "first formal date in September 2011."

Griffin was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Earlier this year, the comedian revealed that she had been diagnosed with "an extreme case" of post traumatic stress disorder.

“If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago, wink, you know, the cancer didn’t help,” she said in an April TikTok. Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021. In December of that year, she revealed that she was cancer free.