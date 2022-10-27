Karol G visits fan who gave birth during her concert in California

Karol G gained a new fan during her latest concert.

The singer was performing at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, on Oct. 25, when one attendee went into labor. After finding out that the woman had given birth during her concert, Karol, 31, decided to visit the fan and her new baby at the hospital.

“It turns out that when I was at my concert here in Fresno, a woman gave birth during the concert when I was singing ‘Makinon’,” Karol told her fans in Spanish in an Instagram story posted on Oct. 26. “It was crazy. So I finished the concert, I found out her information and I came to visit her at the hospital because I was so excited and I’m in shock.”

In an Instagram story, Karol shared how she found out a fan gave birth at her concert. Instagram story

In a second Instagram story, Karol is seen walking through the hospital and being shown to the patient’s room. The singer also posted a photo of the fan’s hospital bracelet, as well as her wristband from the show.

The new mom with her hospital and Karol G concert bracelet. Instagram story

Karol followed up by sharing a photo of herself crying happy tears, sharing that the baby’s name is Anahi. “The baby is incredibly healthy and beautiful,” she wrote in Spanish, adding that so is the mom. “I’m speechless. Happy, blessed and grateful for the incredible experiences that God adds to my life. I’m here. Always loyal to your loyalty.”

The singer cried happy tears after meeting her littlest fan. Instagram story

Saint Agnes Medical Center confirmed the news, posting photos of mom Norma and her newborn baby girl.

“Last night was a night of surprises, starting when baby Anahi decided to come a little early — while her mom was at the @karolg concert!” the Instagram caption read. “Norma and baby Anahi were quickly brought to Saint Agnes where our Labor & Delivery team made sure both mom and baby were healthy and comfortable. After they were settled, a surprise visitor came to check on them.”

“When I saw Karol G at the hospital, I was so shocked: ‘I came to see you, and here you are coming to see me,’” Norma is quoted saying.

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian singer dominating Latin music. Her breakthrough hit came in 2017 when she collaborated with Bad Bunny on “Ahora Me Llama,” which is featured on her debut album “Unstoppable.”

Since then, the Latin Grammy winner has collaborated with top artists like J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Nicki Minaj on the chart-topping single “Tusa.” Most recently, her duet with Becky G, “Mamii,” spent 10 weeks in the No. 1 position on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart.

Karol, who is currently on her “Strip Love Tour,” will wrap her shows in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 2.