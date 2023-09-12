Are Karol G and Feid dating? Here's a look at their relationship timeline

Karol G and Feid are no strangers to being in the same spaces together, with the Colombian singers collaborating on songs and even touring together. But over the last several months, Karol, 32, and Feid, 31, have seemingly confirmed their long rumored relationship while holding hands and being photographed together.

Karol, whose given name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is currently on her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” (which translates to “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” in English) and is performing at the MTV VMAs. As for Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos, the reggaetonera will be releasing his new album, “Mor, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad,” on Sept. 29.

While the two have yet to speak on the record about their relationship, there is plenty to know about about Karol G and Feid's relationship timeline. Here's everything we know.

2021: Romance rumors and the 'Friki' collaboration

Rumors of a romance first began brewing about the two in 2021 after they collaborated on the song "Friki" together.

This marked the first time they worked on a song together — and in the accompanying music video, the du got close and danced together on stage.

2021: Feid goes on tour with Karol G

In 2021, Feid opened Karol G’s "Bichota" U.S. arena tour. He told Billboard of the experience, “I feel that 90 percent of people saw my show for the first time.”

“Coming from being a big deal in Colombia and being at the top of the charts to doing a show in Sacramento, (California), and having only five people yell ‘Wooo!’ was challenging for me,” he said.

May 2022: Feid speaks out on romance rumors about him and Karol G

The two continued to keep a low profile when it came to their relationship status. However, the "Classy 101" artist was asked about his relationship with Karol in a May 2022 interview with El Tiempo.

“If I had something to say, I would tell you everything, but I don’t have anything to share,” Feid said in Spanish. “We made a song, I was with her on tour, I love her a lot and everything, but there’s nothing beyond that.”

March 2023: Karol dedicates a song to Feid

During a March 10, 2023 Karol concert at Estadio Hiram Bithorn in Puerto Rico, Feid was a special guest, and the two performed their song “Friki” together. In video shared online by concertgoers, he can be heard saying how she’s a great dancer. People also started shouting “kiss, kiss,” in Spanish.

Later in the show, Karol gave Feid a shoutout. While singing her song “Tus Gafitas,” she told the crowd in a video shared online, “This song is for Feid.”

“Tus gafitas” translates to “your sunglasses,” which fans have speculated are a reference to Feid's signature accessory. The song, featured on her album “Mañana Será Bonito,” has teasing lyrics about falling in love and wanting to spend time with a new person.

“I’ve been alone for a while and I don’t know how to act / It’s obvious that I like you and I can’t hide it,” she sings in Spanish. “Time goes flying when you’re with me / I didn’t believe in love, but for you I believe again.”

June 2023: Karol G and Feid put their PDA on display

On June 16, 2023, Karol supported Feid at he closed his Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour in Miami. People in attendance shared videos of Karol dancing to Feid's songs and having a great time.

It wasn't until after the show that photos of them backstage holding hands surfaced, with the two beaming as they seemingly confirmed their relationship. In the photos, Karol is rocking multi-colored green pants with a white crop top as she smiles and looks at Feid, who is wearing black shorts and a white tee.

Days later, a Twitter account also shared video of them walking hand-in-hand backstage and cheering along with the people around them.

Since then, the two have yet to publicly speak out on their romance or share anything on their social media feeds.

August 2023: Karol talks about Feid

In a Rolling Stone interview, Karol spoke about one of her songs she was working on, titled “Verano Rosa,” which was supposed to feature Feid.

“It’s a song about heartbreak, which is the best part of it all,” she said. The magazine noted that while she didn't explicitly confirm their romance, her smiling while giving her answer seemed to confirm there is something going on between the two.

The writer also noted that when she accidentally picked up Karol's phone mistaking it for hers, the background featured a candid photo of Feid.

Sept. 2023: Karol G and Feid hold hands in New York City

Feid and Karol G are seen holding hands on Sept. 7, 2023 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Still keeping mum about their relationship status, ahead of Karol's September concerts at Met Life Stadium and her VMAs performance, Karol G and Feid were photographed stepping out of a building holding hands.

Greeted by a slew of fans, the "Amargura" singer was all smiles as she held Feid's hand in public. Looks like we should be staying tuned for more details from "La Bichota."