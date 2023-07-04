Kaitlin Olson addresses rumor husband Rob McElhenney cheated with a ‘whale’ of a tale

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are sharing a punny response to recent speculation that the longtime couple has separated.

After gossip surfaced that McElhenney (one of the show's creators who also plays Mac on the popular series), was cheating on his wife of nearly 15 years while in Wales, Olson took to Twitter to issue a statement ... of sorts.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not someone from Wales. It was with a whale," Olson posted before hilariously following up with, "I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

Keeping the gag going, McElhenney reposted Olson's tweet with a playful reply of his own, writing, "Sad to admit that rumor is true."

After a broken heart emoji, McElhenney added, "However some of the details are ... incorrect."

It's not the first time the couple have taken to social media to talk about their relationship.

In March 2020, McElhenny posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing about her guest appearance on a 2002 episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and praising Olson as "funny" and "beautiful."

"Well, it’s eighteen years later and tonight I get to hold her hand, watch her on another episode of Curb and be reminded of all of those things again. What a lucky person I am. I do not deserve her," he wrote.

In April, Olson posted a video of McElhenney on Instagram referring to his football club, Wrexham AFC, winning a league promotion with the caption, "Saying 'yes' to @robmcelhenney has worked out pretty well for me too."

And in 2021, "The Mick" star told Fatherly, "I think that Rob is one of the smartest, most talented people I’ve ever met and I’m in awe watching him work."

The couple married in September of 2008 after meeting on the set of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in 2005 and have two children, Axel Lee, 12, and Leo Grey, 11.