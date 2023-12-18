Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter, is celebrating her engagement with her “forever” love.

The 29-year-old actor announced on Instagram Dec. 17 that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Hooten.

She shared the news by uploading a carousel of black-and-white photos of the couple. In the first snap, Corinne Foxx embraced her fiancé while showing off her beautiful emerald-cut diamond ring.

Corinne Foxx and Hooten held each other close in the other pictures, which appeared to be taken aboard a boat.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she captioned the slideshow with a ring and red heart emoji.

Celebrity friends congratulated the couple in the comments. “CONGRATULATIONS,” Kerry Washington wrote, adding several red heart emoji.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais, who co-starred with Jamie Foxx on the sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show” for five years, commented, “Yasssss congratulations.”

Model Ashley Graham cheered, “Congratulations! So excited for you both!”

Corinne Foxx shared more kind messages from friends on her Instagram story.

In December 2020, Corinne Foxx spoke to Page Six about landing a role in the sports drama “Safety” and her personal life. The outlet reported at the time that the “Beat Shazam” co-host and Hooten had been dating for two years and attended the University of Southern California together.

Hooten and Corinne Foxx became Instagram official in July 2019 when she shared some romantic snaps of them holding hands on the sandy Indian Rocks Beach shore in Florida.

“What a hoot! @joe.hooten,” she captioned the picture, with the heart and dancing emoji.

A couple months later, the two enjoyed a day at Zion National Park.

Beside a photo of her and Hooten posing with a horse, she cheekily wrote, “Spent the weekend with a couple of studs.”

The adventurous couple continued to travel around the United States the following year. They ended up in Montana in September 2020 and took a selfie by a lake.

Prior to her engagement news, Corinne Foxx’s most recent Instagram post with Hooten was uploaded in October. She posted a slideshow of her September highlights. In the first photo, the couple, who seemed to be dressed for a black tie event, hugged and smiled at each other.

“Thx September,” she said in the caption with a red heart emoji. “Here’s to more pup sightings in October.”