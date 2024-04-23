Former HGTV personality Charles ‘Todd’ Hill sentenced to 4 years in jail

Charles “Todd” Hill, a former HGTV personality, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in several multi-million dollar fraudulent schemes.

According to IMDB, the 58-year-old television personality, from Los Gatos, California, appeared in "Flip It to Win It," which began airing in 2014 for 13 episodes. The show’s premise was to follow Hill and his business partner as they purchased and restored run-down properties to sell them for a profit.

"Instead, Hill spent millions on overbudget remodels, laundered profits, and pocketed millions in fraudulently obtained money," a release from the County of Santa Clara’s deputy district attorney reads.

According to the release, Hill was sentenced to four years in jail on April 22 for his involvement in real estate and financial fraud. He was also ordered to reimburse nearly $10 million to the 11 victims he defrauded.

“Some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity — and we will hold those people strictly accountable.”

Hill was charged with multiple counts of fraud in November 2019 following an investigation. He was convicted by plea of grand theft against all victims and admitted the aggravated white-collar enhancements on Sept. 27, 2023, according to the release.

Representatives for HGTV did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on April 22.